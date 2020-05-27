September 17, 1929 - May 24, 2020 June Nance, age 90, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, longtime caregivers and friends. She was born September 17, 1929 in New Hanover County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, L.G. Nance; daughter, Cheryl Jean Nance; granddaughter, Brooke Butner, and one sister, Ruby Hardy. She is survived by three children, Randy Nance and wife Sheila, Cathy Carpenter and husband Bernard, Lynn Luper and husband Paul; seven grandchildren, Jamie and Chris Whitt, Brandie Bailey, Joshua Helmly, Brittany Pritchett, Tiffany Nance and Courtney Angel. In addition, she leaves behind fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Parker and Judy Whitaker. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, May 29, at Jefferson Christian Church Cemetery with Steve Cook, Minister officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

