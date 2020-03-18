April 16, 1939 - March 15, 2020 Mr. Bobby Earl Nance, 80, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mr. Nance was born April 16, 1939 in Yadkin County to Grady and Annie Reavis Nance. He enjoyed his old toy trucks and spending time with his K-9 companion, Buddy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nance was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and Harold Nance. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elaine Tullock Nance; a son, Doug (Janet) Nance; a nephew, David (Robin) Nance; nieces, Gwyn Nance and Vicky (Ronald) Dagenhardt; great-nephew, Daniel Nance; nieces, Karla and Lisa Makas; great-niece, Saylem Makas; great-nephew, Landon Makas; best friends, Louise and Bill Bellak from Ohio; sister-in-law, Gerry Nance; and several other special family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Branon Friends Meeting with Pastor Eric Morrison officiating. Burial will follow Branon Friends Meeting. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Hope Phipps for the loving care given to Mr. Nance and to the special neighbors and friends for the visits and food. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Branon Friends Meeting
1332 Branon Church Road
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
2:00PM
Branon Friends Meeting
1332 Branon Church Road
Yadkinville, NC 27055
