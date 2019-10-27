September 29, 1928 - October 23, 2019 Barbara Jean Brooks Nance, age 91, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born September 29, 1928 in Mecklenburg County to the late Forest Bronson Brooks and Helen Lipe Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Ray Nance; sisters Gloria Guthrie of Roanoke VA, Dot Linville of Winston Salem, Joanne Holston of Tobaccoville; brothers Douglas Brooks of Midway, Kenneth Brooks of Winston Salem. She was a member of South Oak Ridge Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed singing, she was a great cook, and she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her children Bobby Nance, Carol Jean Nance Walker (Roy); grandsons Brian Michael Walker, Jason David Walker; brother Richard Eric Brooks (Betty). The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be conducted 3:00 PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at South Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Care South for the loving care shown to Barbara and her family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Nance family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
