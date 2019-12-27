Winston-Salem - Mr. Roosevelt F. Nails Jr., 80, passed away on December 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home; visitation will follow service.
