February 20, 1958 - February 4, 2020 Winston-Salem - Dr. Cheryl Susanne Bartell Nadeau, Au.D, 61, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 20, 1958 in Kern County, CA, the daughter of Clarence and Fern Bassham Bartell. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia and received her doctorate of audiology from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences. Cheryl was employed by Workplace Integra as a sr. occupational audiologist. She was a member of Pinedale Christian Church, where she participated in the Pinedale Christian Singles Group. Cheryl enjoyed quilting, loved dogs, bird watching and loved to travel the world. People knew her by her infectious laugh and positive attitude that brought smiles to all whom she encountered. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Alan Nadeau; and her grandchild, Serena Kelley-Ornelas. Survivors include her daughter, Ceara Crowder and husband, Torri of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Ana Jones and Amayah Hayes; a sister, Linda Funk and husband, Karl of California; two brothers, Randy Bartell and wife, Ida of New Mexico and Brad Bartell and wife, Cathy of Atlanta; many nieces, nephews, friends and a special friend, Susan Clark. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pinedale Christian Church with Pastor Matthew Sink officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Nadeau, Cheryl Susanne Bartell
