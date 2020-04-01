July 2, 1972 - March 30, 2020 Tobaccoville Martha Michelle Crotts Myers, 47, of Tobaccoville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home after a lengthy illness. Martha was born on July 2, 1972 in Forsyth County, NC to Robert Michael and Anne Sprinkle Crotts, who survives. She loved racing at Bowman Gray Stadium. Martha was preceded in death by one brother, David "CarWash" Crotts. Left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents is her sister, Deborah Sapp and husband Michael, her brother, Robert "Bobby Crotts and wife Angela, her nephew, Brandon Crotts and wife Tory, a niece, Gaia Crotts, four great-nephews and her loving boyfriend, Shane Tuttle. Due to current restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Martha Crotts Myers. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries