March 17, 1924 - August 23, 2019 Mr. James Rufus Myers, Jr., 95, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on March 17, 1924 to James Rufus Myers, Sr. and Sophia Frye Myers. James attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Clemmons. He retired from Western Electric with 40 years of service. James serviced in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper in World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy J. Myers. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Mark Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:15 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries