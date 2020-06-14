October 28, 1959 - June 8, 2020 Our Heavenly Father has called home our beloved James Arthur Myers, 60, of Winston-Salem, NC. He made his transition on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Born in Forsyth County on October 22, 1959, James was the son and eldest son of the late James and Nellie Huntley Myers. He was united in matrimony to Karen Johnson Myers on May 6, 1989 and they remained devoted to each other until his passing. Mr. James Arthur Myers graduated from Reynolds High School in 1978, He joined the branch of the United States Air Force and served as a Senior Airman. He received a Honorable Discharge, on December 29, 1985 . After completing his time with the United States Air Force,he was employed at Centenary Church and with Northwest Council of Government as a Service Corps Crew Leader until his health began to fail in December of 2015. James was a faithful active member of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. James will be remembered as a gentle man He leaves to cherish fond memories of his devoted wife Karen and one son, James Brandon Myers, his loving and devoted mother from beginning to the end, Nellie Myers; two sisters, Cynthia Brown (Eric) Sandra Sherard (George); two brothers Kenneth Myers and Aldophus Myers; a loving father in law Billy Joe Johnson of Shelby; two brother-in-law Toby Johnson of Shelby NC and Billy Johnson of Gaffney SC a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and good friends. A public viewing will be held on today, June 14, 2020 from 2pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral service will take place on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church followed by interment at Salisbury National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Douthit Funeral Service 515 Specialty Park Drive
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Record number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, across the state
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately