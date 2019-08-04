June 22, 1932 - July 31, 2019 Donald "Odell" Myers, born June 22, 1932, died July 31, 2019. Private Arrangements were made prior to his death. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Myers Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
