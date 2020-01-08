Advance - Calvin L. Myers, 86, passed away Jan. 6, 2020 at SECU Hospice in Yadkinville. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Conrad Memorial Baptist Church in High Point.
Myers, Calvin L.
