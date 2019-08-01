Billy (Bill) Joe Myers, 65, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, peacefully at his home. Born March 29, 1954, in Davidson County, he was a son of the late Malcolm Lewis Myers and the late Edna Mae Grubb Myers. Mr. Myers was a retired machinist with RJ Reynolds and also a general contractor. He was an amazing husband, dad, "Pops," son, brother, uncle and friend. He had the superior nicknames of Willie and BillDawg. He loved to be outside and spend time with his family. He threw a mean elbow in family basketball games, outbid everyone in Rook, loved his bird dogs and had strong preferences that Fords are the only truck, Coke is the only soda, Dukes is the only mayonnaise, and Premium is the only cracker. He was a man of many talents and loved to help others. One of the best things about "Willie" is that he always showed up--for his family, friends, and anyone in need. He was a member of Rich Fork Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Danna Sharpe Myers of the home; son, Dr. Daniel Myers and wife Katy of Trinity; daughter, Dr. Emily Mann and husband Cory of Winston-Salem; brothers, Kenneth Myers and wife Jan of Trinity, Malcolm Myers and wife Becky of Linwood, Roger Myers and wife Joanie of Lexington, Rev. Gary Myers and wife Joyce of Lexington, Don Myers and wife Pam of Thomasville, and John Mark Myers and wife Glenda of Mocksville; sisters, Darlene Caudle and husband Robert of Lexington, and Debbie March and husband Jim of Winston Salem; grandchildren, Will, Owen, Archer, Brooklyn, and Baylor. Celebration of life services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Rich Fork Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Bowers, Rev. Gary Myers, and Rev. Byron Barker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The family would like to thank his wonderful physicians, Dr. Lon Morgan, Dr. Rhonda Bitting, and Hospice of Davidson County. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Benevolent Fund and Food Pantry of the church because of Bill's desire to help others. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
