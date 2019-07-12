December 8, 1923 - July 4, 2019 Gussie Evans Mustian, of Winston-Salem, born December 8, 1923, in Suffolk, Virginia, passed away surrounded by devoted family on July 4, 2019. Gussie was the beloved wife of the late A.P. Mustian, Jr. for 72 years; the mother of daughter, Cheryl, and sons, Charles and Gary; grandmother to five grandchildren, and great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren. A graduate of Hardbarger Junior Business College, she chose to spend her life making a home for her husband and her children. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 at First Baptist on Fifth Church, 501 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
New drive-thru offers Southern favorites in Clemmons
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately