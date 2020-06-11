November 16, 1946 - June 8, 2020 Mr. John Bliss Musselwhite, 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday morning, June 8th, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina November 16th, 1946 to Herman Hulton Musselwhite and Thelma Evelyn Musselwhite, also of Fayetteville. John was retired from the Forsyth County Tax Department after 25 years of service. John served in the United States Air Force with the 44th Supply Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and at Kunsan Air Force Base in South Korea. John was an avid motorcycle rider and had many loyal and loving friends who rode with him. John was predeceased by his father, Herman Hulton Musselwhite and his mother, Thelma Evelyn Musselwhite of Winston-Salem. John is survived by his brother, Edward Haskell Musselwhite and wife Karen of Pinnacle, North Carolina and his partner of twenty years, Diane Conner Jones of Winston-Salem. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12th at 2:30 PM at the Mausoleum Chapel at Parklawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Scott Vernon of Calvary Baptist Church of King. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Musselwhite family. Johnson Funeral Home 615 W. Main St. Elkin NC 28621
Service information
1:30PM-2:30PM
2730 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
2:30PM
2730 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
