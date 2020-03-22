Murray Winston-Salem - Mr. Lawrence G. Murray Jr., 64, passed away March 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday, March 23, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (RUSSELL).

Service information

Mar 23
Funeral Service
Monday, March 23, 2020
1:00PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
950 File Street
Winston Salem, NC 27101
