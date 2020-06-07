September 20, 1948 - June 2, 2020 Craig Vernon Murray Jr., age 71, passed away Tuesday night in the comfort of his Daniel Island, SC home surrounded by his wife and daughter. A beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Craig will be remembered for his easy going attitude, his quick ability to laugh, and his kind heart. Born and raised in Winston-Salem, and a graduate from UNC-Chapel Hill, Craig wasn't afraid to tell the South Carolinians who the "real" Carolina was when he moved to Charleston after retiring from his many years at Murray Supply Company. Craig remained an avid Tar Heel fan throughout his life, regardless of how well the basketball team played that year. When he wasn't perched in front of the tv watching college sports, Craig enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and exploring new restaurants in Charleston. Though he will be sorely missed, Craig left positive memories with everyone he encountered, and the stories of his life will last forever. Craig is preceded in death and reunited in Heaven with his parents, Craig Vernon Murray Sr. and Hazel ("Mutt") Barnes Murray. He is survived by his wife, Linda Smith Murray, and his daughter Emily Danielle Murray as well as his siblings, Walter Vernon Murray (Martha Ann Murray) and Hazel Evelyn Murray; and nephews Charlie, David, and niece Beth and beloved extended family members. All services will be private during this pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Craig's memory may be sent to the Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, PA or the Roper St. Francis Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.McAlister-Smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.

Tags

Load entries