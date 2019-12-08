July 24, 1955 - December 6, 2019 Cynthia Ann Murray, 64, a resident of Winston-Salem, NC passed away December 6, 2019. Cynthia was a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem. She was born July 24, 1955 a daughter of the late James Edward Criner and the late Bettie Rose Beckerdite Criner. Cynthia was a CNA, was a graduate of Parkland High School, loved people, enjoyed life and loved to read. She never met a stranger. As a child she grew up in Bethlehem Church (now Overflow Church) of which she is now a member. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a son Mark; her sister Susan Holston of Winston-Salem; beloved niece Stephanie Mathis of Pfafftown, beloved Aunt Billie Combs of Winston-Salem and three great nieces. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Bethlehem Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Hullette officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. Cynthia will remain at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N. NC Hwy. 109, Winston-Salem, NC until thirty minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to Cynthia's family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC

