July 11, 1942 - July 19, 2019 Ms. Linda Clark Murphy, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. She was born July 11, 1942 in Shelby, NC to Johnsia Brinkley Clark and Tedford John Ray Clark. She retired from Computer Credit Inc., working in sales where she referred to as the "Legend". Linda enjoyed playing golf at Tanglewood and loved going to wineries. She loved holidays, especially Christmas and threw many parties where she loved to be the hostess. Linda never met a stranger and was very artistic, making jewelry and loved to knit. She was definitely a cultivator of friendships. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Ray Clark, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Hollin Drane (Russell) of Lexington and a son, John "Rob" Murphy, Jr. (Jennifer) of Myrtle Beach, SC. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or to the Humane Society. There will be a celebration of life after the service. Please see the family for details. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
