Murphy, Frances Krites May 12, 1924 - April 22, 2020 Mrs. Frances Krites Murphy, widow of Walter B. "Murph" Murphy, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home. The youngest daughter of Noah and Bertha Black Krites, she was born in Winston-Salem on May 12, 1924 and grew up in the West Salem area. She attended the city schools and graduated from Reynolds High School. A 1943 graduate of Salem College, Frances did graduate study at Appalachian, UNCG and Wake Forest Universities. She taught in the Winston-Salem Schools for 37 years being assigned to Forest Park, South Park and Brunson Elementary Schools. Frances was a member of the Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Retired Teachers. A life long member of First Christian Church, she was active in all phases of the work of the church and held many positions throughout the years. A "War Bride", she and "Murph" were married on January 21, 1944 just prior to his deployment with the Army Air Force to Guam in the South Pacific. A person of varied interest, Frances especially enjoyed spending time in the mountains and at the coast, traveling throughout the United States and collecting cookbooks. She had a great love for her family and friends. One of her proudest accomplishments at 92 years of age she published a cookbook for her sons, family and friends. This resulted in sales exceeding 1,150 books on Amazon. In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by her sisters, Opal Krites Furches and Mildred Krites Davis. Surviving are her children, Baron (Julie) of Charlotte, Brice (Linda) of Rural Hall, Brent of Winston-Salem, and Terry of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Rayvan, Ashley (Michael), Graham, Melanie, Mark and Matt; four great-granddaughters, Athena, Scarlett, Christina and Diana. Also surviving are two nieces, Jean Furches Cantrell (Doug) of Atlanta, Ruth Furches Reece (Kenneth) of Raleigh; and two nephews, Charlie Davis of Mebane and Philip Davis of Sumter, SC. A special thank you to Brenda Greenhill, her cargiver, and the staff of Trellis Supportive Care. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church at a later date. If there are those who wish to remember Frances in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 2330 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC

