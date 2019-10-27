March 28, 1941 - October 9, 2019 Richard John Murdoch passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019 in Winston-Salem. He was born in New York on March 28, 1941 and grew up in the Philadelphia, PA area. He attended college at Pennsylvania Military College, graduating in the class of 1963. He attended graduate school at Villanova University. Richard came to Winston-Salem in 1966, becoming the Curator of Rare Books and Special Collections and later the Assistant to the Director of Libraries at Wake Forest University. He was appointed Co-Editor of the Wake Forest Press and became a member of the Wake Forest faculty. After a short time in Williamsburg, VA, with The Book Press, he returned to Winston-Salem to join Old Salem and MESDA. He later became the archivist at Reynolda House, retiring from that position. It was at Reynolda House during the centennial of the 1903 Wright Brothers flight that he became enamored with flight and the Reynolds sons aviation careers, building an extensive collection of memorabilia. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Hardwick Martin Murdoch; son Richard Owen Murdoch of California; daughter Indra Murdoch of California; daughter Leslie Martin Bassinger of Texas; son James Craig Martin IV of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Johnathan (named for Richard John) and Elizabeth Bassinger of Texas, and Will Nickerson of Oregon. He operated a letterpress printing concern "The Shadow Waters Press", producing among many other items, publications by Nobel Prize winner Seamus Heaney and various works for Emory University. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

