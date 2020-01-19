August 7, 1924 - January 10, 2020 James Edwin Munden, Sr., age 95, passed away on Jan 10, 2020. He is survived by son Jim, Jr., daughter Genevieve, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Interment will take place at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, NC at 2:00 pm, March 16th with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jim to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or a charity of the donor's choice.

