December 14, 1943 - December 8, 2019 Larry Kent Muncus, 75, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born December 14, 1943 in Surry County to the late Leonard Muncus and Annie Pardue Muncus, and was a member of Victory Baptist Church, was a meat cutter with A & P in Winston-Salem and loved coon hunting. Surviving are his daughter, Kim Weaver, three grandchildren, Zack Muncus, Stevie Muncus and Courtney Harris, three great-grandchildren, Oliver Harris, Winnie Harris and Noah Muncus. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Walker, a son, Billy Muncus and a brother, Terry Muncus. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville with Rev. Charlie Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Island Ford Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601 Hwy., Yadkinville, NC
