August 15, 1977 - October 8, 2019 Jim Mulligan, beloved son of Mary Ann and Bruce Mulligan, died unexpectedly on October 8 in Winston-Salem. Jim was born on August 15, 1977 and grew up in Winston-Salem. He graduated from Reynolds High School and then Guilford College with a major in photography and a minor in history. After college, he worked for Habitat for Humanity in Winston-Salem. He moved to Asheville, worked as a counselor for WNC Homes for Autism. Since his teenage years Jim had been an activist for environmental causes, and animal and human rights. He was generous, kind and would offer support to those he knew, and did not know. Jim loved the outdoors; found an enduring spiritual connection when hiking the mountains of western N.C. Jim is survived by his parents, Mary Ann and Bruce Mulligan; sister, Jennie Gray Mulligan-Skeen (Josh) and nephew, Bruce Baker Skeen; aunt, Molly Nolte-Allen along with several cousins and dear friends, Sabrina Basquez and Debra Carabantes. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jennie Mae and Theron Griner and Maggie Gray and Robert Mulligan. A celebration in remembrance will be held Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of Centenary United Methodist Church. the family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Jim's mother, father and sister loved him with all their hearts. We release him back to God who now holds Jim in His loving arms, as God holds all of us. May he find joy and peace. Memorials may be sent to the Neonatal ICU at Brenner Children's Hospital, WFU and the Memory Disorders Clinic of Duke University Health Systems. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately