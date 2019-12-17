May 14, 1931 - December 11, 2019 Mr. James Curtis Mullican, 88, of Little Rock, AR, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County on May 14, 1931, to the late James Johnson Mullican, Jr. and Stella Reich Mullican. James was a graduate of Lewisville High School and was a proud veteran who served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a dedicated employee of NASA and was part of the space program from 1957 1973. During his time at NASA, he was one of many that helped put a man on the moon on July 20, 1969. In 1989, James retired from Alabama Power as mechanical supervisor. He was a good husband, father, and friend to all who left a positive impact in this world and was respected and loved by family and friends. In addition to his mother, James is preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Mullican. Left to cherish his memory is his son, James Brian Mullican. A funeral service will be held in his honor at a later date at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
