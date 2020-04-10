April 9, 1950 - April 8, 2020 On April 8, 2020 this beautiful lady went to her heavenly home, after a long battle with cancer. She was born April 9, 1950 to John Cecil and Ruby Tally Caudle. Darla graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1968. In September of that same year she married Paul W. Mullican. They had one daughter, Heather, who married Jesse Coleman, and gave Darla and Paul; Braddock, 13 and Gracyn, 10. Darla loved her grand babies, spoiling them to the core. She always said that is Mimi's job; and she did it very well. She had a very successful business in real estate, property management division. Along with her sister-in-law, Barbara Caudle, they started Vista Realty, Inc. Darla's credentials include being a licensed Realtor for North and South Carolina, a member of local, state and national Property Management Divisions of the Board of Realtors, and the Community Association Institute as well as a past President of the Property Management Division of the Winston-Salem Region Association of Realtors . She has served on the Board of Directors of the Community Associations Institute of the Carolina's and was the proud recipient of the Property Manager of the Year Award in 2000. She was a people person, and loved working in the real estate industry, making many new friends along the way. After her retirement Darla loved to go to North Myrtle Beach, where she loved to SHAG and have a good time with many new friends. She and Paul would also travel to Sarasota, Florida where they have special friends they visited with during the winter months. Wherever Darla went she would fellowship and was loved by everyone. Even her nurses that she just met for the first time, as they left the room, she would say, "I LOVE YOU." She was so full of the Holy Spirit. You could look in her eyes and see her love for God. Darla was also active in her church, Lewisville United Methodist Church. For many years she sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School, which she dearly loved, and was head of the WHO committee. Darla made a special bond with her Children Sunday School Class that lasted a lifetime. What more could you want to leave a child than a legacy of teaching them about Jesus Christ? What a blessing. Darla had the love of Jesus in her very soul. A family graveside service will be officiated by Dr. Ivan Peden and Rev. Tom Albert in accordance with government guidelines on Saturday. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Lewisville United Methodist Church at 6290 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023 or Open Arms Community at 437 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem. NC 27127. We would like to tremendously Thank Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice) for their wonderful nurses and staff. Darla loved each one. As I am writing this on Thursday, 04/09/2020, today is Darla's birthday. As Darla was a young spirit she never wanted to grow old. So God decided he would have her BIG Birthday in Heaven. Happy Birthday my Darling Darla. And he took her on Easter Week. What a glorious occasion /party they are having in heaven. She is with God, her brother Don, her parents, my parents and many other family and friends. Darla was so full of the spirit and once you met her, you knew she was a special, special person. To know her is to Love her. I can attest to that. I was instantly in Love with her from our first date. Happy Birthday my sweet heart. I love and miss you so much. My heart and spirit are crying out for you. But that's OK. For I know you are in your heavenly home with Jesus. Jesus told me you are all smiles. Beautiful Smile. You are free from that body full of Cancer and decay that held you back. You now have your wings and can be a free spirit again. I love and miss you so much. Thanks to Jesus; we will be together again. Blessed and Shalom My Precious Angel. FOREVER & ALWAYS. I WILL "LOVE" YOU. YOUR LOVING HUSBAND, PAUL Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
