May 2, 1991 - August 19, 2019 Kayley Jo Mull passed away on August 19th, 2019. She was born May 2, 1991 to Mary Jo Scarlette and Dale Mull in Forsyth County, NC. Kayley graduated from North Davidson High School in 2009 and went on to become a professional photographer, model and a server at Trade Street Diner in Winston Salem, NC. She is survived by her husband Scott Patrick Evangelista, her parents and her siblings: Larissa Worley, Christopher Scarlette and Kasey Mull as well as her stepfather Mike Scarlette and stepmother Greta Mull. A service was held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Spirit and Truth Worship Center in Winston Salem, NC. Kayley was a fierce and loyal friend who gave light, love and laughter to anyone in need. Know that you are always loved. You have found peace. Your gentle beautiful spirit lives on in those who give selflessly to others. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

