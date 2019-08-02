August 6, 1937 - July 25, 2019 Mrs. Annie Bell Pressley Muldrow was born on August 6, 1937 to Mr. William Reid and Mrs. Ruby Bush. She was born in Kate Bennet Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She leaves to cherish her memory six children: Silas (Vanessa), Queen, Ronnie (Carol), Wayne, Carlton (Monique) and Princess; 11 grandchildren: Montralla Pressley, Kevin Pressley, Kedric Pressley, Silas Pressley-III, Shawn Pressley (deceased), Kennedy Edwards, Carlton Pressley, Jr., Daniel Pressley, Grace Pressley, Ronnie Peoples, Jr., Ronnie Peoples-III, and Ericka Peoples. Annie was further blessed with 8 great-grandchildren: Infiniti Pressley, Zaharia Pressley, Royalti Young, Peyton Black, Sanaa Pressley, Kedric Pressley, Jr., Ayanna Pressley and Nasiya Pressley; 1 remaining sister, Grace Davis, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church. Family visitation begins at 10 am. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Muldrow may be viewed today from 2 pm-6 pm at Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road
