September 5, 1947 - September 2, 2019 King, NC Stephen Henley Mueller, 71, of King, NC, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Stephen was born September 5, 1947 in St. Louis, MO to the late Ambrose and Doris Wright Mueller. He was an active member of Living Word Ministries. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Stephen was a family man, he loved his children and grandchildren dearly, and would attend as many of the grandchildren's sporting events as possible, he enjoyed going to the Winston-Salem Dash games and was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He loved fishing, spending time with his dog, Merfie, and going to the YMCA. In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his loving wife of forty-four years, Virginia "Ginny" Mueller, his grandson, Brandon Mueller, and sister, Gloria Shoup. Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Stephen H Mueller, II and wife Pamela, and Scott Mueller and wife Brooke, grandchildren: Stephen Mueller, III, Bailey, Tyler, Alaina, and Brenna Mueller, sister: Denise Miller and husband Doug, and brothers: Ambrose Mueller, Richard Mueller, Gary Mueller and wife Cathy, and David Mueller and wife Terri, and his sweetheart and companion, Shirley Gordon. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at First Christian Church of King; a memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Glenn Van Meter and Pastor Bob Lindsay officiating. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Stephen Henley Mueller. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

