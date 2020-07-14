January 9, 1943 - July 11, 2020 Margaret Hall Moyle, 77, passed away on July 11, 2020 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on January 9, 1943 to Voris and Iva Hall in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Known by all who loved her as Meg, she was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University. In 1971 she moved to Clemson, SC where she lived until 2020 when she moved to Winston-Salem, NC to be closer to family. Meg was an avid crafter, quilter, and seamstress. She loved playing bridge, bowling, travel, and wasn't afraid to try anything new. She was a proud "Mimi" to five special grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters Megan Alexander, MD and husband Richard, of Winston-Salem, and Erin Strickland and husband Steve of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Aidan, Nora and Cera Alexander, and Ava and Whit Strickland; and leaves behind numerous friends in Clemson, Winston-Salem, and Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Meg was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Moyle, PhD. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Resident Assistant Fund at 1240 Arbor Road, Winston Salem, NC 27104 or to the University Lutheran Church, 111 Sloan St., Clemson, SC 29631. Online condolences may be made to www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

