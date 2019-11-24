May 21, 1936 - November 22, 2019 Mr. Donald Lee Motter, 83, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born May 21, 1936 in Warren, OH to the late Frank and Dorothy Shaffer Motter. Mr. Motter was a proud of veteran whom served his country in the United States Army. He was a loving husband and loved to help people. While living in Ohio, Mr. Motter was a minister at Community Christian Baptist Church. He also worked in patient transportation at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center until December 2018. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of forty-three years, Vicky Motter; seven children: Donald Motter and wife Donna, Jeff Motter and wife Tina, David Motter and wife Heather, Chuck, Deann and husband Tony, Tina, and Dan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. A funeral service will be held in his honor 12 Noon Monday, November 25, 2019, at Freedom Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Jon White. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Freedom Baptist Church, PO Box 159, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
