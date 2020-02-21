December 28, 1939 - February 20, 2020 Mrs. Marilyn Eugenia Spencer Mott, 80, of Mocksville, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Mocksville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Tim Cove officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

