Robert "Bobby" Lee Motsinger, age 76, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Forest United Methodist Cemetery with Reverend Julie Wilburn Peeler and Pastor Michael Gates officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Robert was born in Davidson County on December 2, 1942 to Arthur Lee Motsinger and Elsie Amanda Sink Motsinger. He retired as the vice president of Ed Kelly's Appliances. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ones left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Cornelia Eller Motsinger of the home, his two sons, Steve Motsinger of Winston-Salem; and Tim Motsinger (Mary) of Winterville, NC; a very special sister, Nancy McAlpine (Jim) of Midway; and three grandchildren, Tayler Nicole Motsinger; Dustin Lee Motsinger and Josie Blair Motsinger. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Motsinger family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries