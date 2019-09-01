January 7, 1936 - August 24, 2019 Mrs. Margaret Jane Lounsbury Motsinger, 83, of Winston-Salem passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Westchester Manor. Margaret was born to the late Homer M. Lounsbury and Olive F. Dubock Lounsbury on January 7, 1936. Margaret graduated from Draughon Business College. She was married for over forty years to the late Alvin Linzy Motsinger. She was a member of Broadbay Hills Baptist Church for many years. Margaret worked for Hanes Knitting, Gallos and Family Sweets. Margaret enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing cards. She also loved scrap booking for photographs. She loved being with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. Along with her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by sisters, Verna Poss; Mary Burton and Barbara Frantz; brother, David Lounsbury. She is survived by her children, Tina Motsinger Grubbs (David) of Winston-Salem; Rita Haag (Skip) of North Dakota; Marty Motsinger of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Julie Logan (Kevin); Tracy Woychik (Brian); Mitchell Haag; Erica Haag, and Ethan Haag (Stephanie); great grandchildren, Tanner and Allyson Logan; Elizabeth "Lizzie" and Katelyn Woychik; Kendra, Levi and Avery Haag. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Chaplin Craig Walker officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Parkway

