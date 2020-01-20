April 22, 1950 - January 18, 2020 Jerry Lee Motsinger, 69 of Wallburg went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Jerry was born on April 22, 1950 to Arnold Lee Motsinger and Betty Saintsing Motsinger. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and his happiest times were strolling along the beach with his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Lee Motsinger. He is survived by his mother, Betty Saintsing Motsinger, his wife, Vicki Smith Motsinger of 48 years, his daughter, Heather Motsinger Aley (Matt), his son, Zachary Motsinger (Felecia), his beloved grandchildren, Emma Aley, Eli Aley, Julie Motsinger and Hunter Motsinger, his brother, David Motsinger (Debbie), his sister Brenda Moore (Greg) and his nieces and nephews. Jerry was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ in Thomasville. He enjoyed working at Old Dominion Freight Line for over 30 years. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Zion United Church of Christ, 130 Hasty School Road, Thomasville, NC 27360, with Rev. Gary Phaup officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21st at Zion United Church of Christ from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM. The family would like to express their thanks to Jerry's nurses, Becky and Brittany with Community HomeCare and Hospice for their care and support these past few months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry's name to Zion United Church of Christ Memorial Association,130 Hasty School Road, Thomasville, NC 27360 or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. 10301 North NC Highway 109 Winston-Salem, NC
Motsinger, Jerry Lee
