October 12, 1927 - June 28, 2020 Mrs. Ann Manning Motsinger, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. She was born October 12, 1927 in Forsyth County to Ruth Coggins Manning and Carl Aaron Manning. Mrs. Motsinger was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church. She retired from Forsyth County Department of Social Services with 40 years of service and worked 12 years with N.C. Farm Bureau in Davidson County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Julius Motsinger; one sister, Mary Ellen Ebert and two brothers, Donald Manning and Allen Manning. Surviving are her two sons, Brian Motsinger and wife Amy of Midway and Mark Motsinger and wife Rita of Wallburg; four grandchildren; several precious great-grandchildren and two brothers, Joe Manning of Winston-Salem and Clay Manning of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Canaan United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jay Bowers officiating. Memorials may be made to Canaan United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1760 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The family would like to mention a special thank you to Mallard Ridge Assisted Living and to Mountain Valley Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion to Mrs. Motsinger. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Motsinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries