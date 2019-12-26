Winston-Salem - Ms. Brenda W. Moses, 70, passed away December 18, 2019. Funeral service at 4:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Public viewing today 12PM~7PM. (Clark S. Brown & Sons)

