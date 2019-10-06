May 7, 1948 - August 18, 2019 William Thomas "Bill" Moser, 71, of Pfafftown, departed this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from complications due to ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Thankfully, he slipped away peacefully at the home of his sister Janet Moser Hancock, in Bermuda Run, to join his Father in heaven. Bill was born in Forsyth County to William Henry and Hilda Ryan Moser on May 7, 1948. He grew up in Lewisville and attended Lewisville School, Southwest, and West Forsyth High School, graduating in 1966, proud to be a member of West's second graduating class! From high school he entered his beloved University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, "a preppy in oxford shirts and penny loafers". It was during the summer of '69, before his senior year at Carolina, that Bill met Dianne Jones, also a summer worker at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Although Bill was a Business Administration major he began taking education classes during his last year. He graduated from Carolina in 1970 and left Chapel Hill "wearing bell bottoms and sandals". Bill was hired in August 1970 by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and started his career at Northwest Junior High School teaching civics, business, and two new courses - Occupational Survey and Occupational Exploration. In the spring he agreed to coach baseball, and the team had an undefeated season! Bill discovered his passion and found his calling early on as a teacher and as a coach of students transitioning between the childhood and teenage years ... a difficult age, but Bill had an uncanny rapport with them. Bill was transferred to Mineral Springs Junior High after his first year, and he claimed to immediately feel at home there. All the while Bill and Dianne dated, got engaged, and then married on June 10, 1972. They moved from Old Town to Ardmore to Pfafftown within a four-year period and then settled down to raise their family of two sons, born almost eight years apart. Bill taught at Mineral Springs for twenty-one years mainly in the area of health which included family life (sex) education. In the early 1980s Bill developed the first curriculum in the state incorporating HIV/AIDS into family life education. He was the lead health teacher and then was promoted to full-time program manager for health, family life, and a new character education program in 1995. He led a committee of community representatives to come up with seven character traits - respect, courage, caring, integrity, perseverance, responsibility, self-discipline - to be included in life management skills class as well as integrated across the curriculum. Bill believed that the emphasis placed on these traits was one of the best ideas the local system has ever implemented. By the late 1990s, Bill served as a consultant leading workshops in health and character education in the state and southern region as well as serving on a national health advisory council. He retired from full-time service in 2001 and worked an additional 13 years part-time as the program manager for family life and character education. In addition to his professional career, he was involved in organizations including Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross, The Food Bank, and was a loaned executive for the United Way. Bill's quick wit and humor endeared him to folks wherever he ventured. His die-hard enthusiasm for anything Tarheel or Carolina blue was evident. His greatest enjoyment was to be with all the Moser guys, two sons and his three grandsons. His love of fishing was lifelong from a lad tossing out a line at his grandpa's pond to joining his good friend Jim for a week at the Outer Banks. Bill and Dianne shared a common interest in collecting beautiful handmade pottery, with a concentration of wheelthrown works by North Carolina artists. They enjoyed travels, particularly to the Penland area and to Charleston. They also both enjoyed maintaining the lawn, wooded areas and flowering plants around their home. Bill and his sister Janet were devoted in the daily care of their mother until she passed on Mothers Day of 2013. It was during their time of sharing daily devotionals and scripture with her that Bill grew in his faith and established it as his own daily ritual. His church family at Mount Tabor UMC continued to strengthen his beliefs and he was grateful that he was at his life's best place spiritually when he received his ALS diagnosis in November 2018. He shared on Facebook his journey over his last nine months with family, friends and neighbors, peers, colleagues, former high school classmates, NC potters, as well as his former students and athletes, and new friends among the ALS connection. He valued each and every one, and the bond gave him the will to teach his last earthly lesson well. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Moser and sister-in-law, Barbara Sprinkle Moser; niece, Mellyn Moser Myers; brother-in-law, Larry Hancock; and aunt, Annie G. Moser. Bill is survived by his wife Dianne Jones Moser; son, Ryan Moser (Jennie); son Kevin Moser (Megan); sister, Janet Moser Hancock; grandsons, Cole and Jack Moser and Greyson Moser. A celebration of Bill's life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church with pastors Mark Key and Bob Richardson officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be given to ALS Association-NC Chapter, 4 N. Blount Street, #200, Raleigh, NC 27601; Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Bill's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Greg and Angie Comer and to Steve Willis for their extraordinary care; and to Scott Nichols, Jeff Denny, and Jan Hicks Curling for their supportive efforts and encouragement. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately