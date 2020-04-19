June 29, 1946 - April 18, 2020 Mrs. Barbara Litaker Moser, 73, formerly of Kernersville, passed away April 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1946 to the late Mattie Sue Nelson and Dennis Ulmer Litaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Annie Culler, and five brothers; Henry, J.C. Richard, Billy, Preston. Surviving are; her loving husband, Jerry Moser, two step-daughters, Sherri (Rich) King, and Angie (Jason) Silver, and a special nephew Joel Wayne Litaker, and many other special nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private entombment will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com

