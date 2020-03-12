March 1, 1936 - March 10, 2020 John Wayne Moser, 84, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born March 1, 1936 in Forsyth County, the son of Clay and Elizabeth Shelton Moser. Mr. Moser was a member of Temple Baptist Church, where he has served as a Sunday School teacher and a youth leader. He was retired from R.J. Reynolds after 30 years of service and proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed farming and watching western movies. John always loved a good joke and loved to help friends in need. A prayerful man, he was devoted to his family and loved his Lord since being saved in 1972. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Moser. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Wanda H. Moser; two sons, John Mark Moser (Carolyn) of Fleetwood and Michael Wayne Moser of Winston-Salem; a sister, Linda Moser of Elkin; a grandson, Richard Wayne Moser (Cindy) of Fleetwood and two great-grandsons, Wyatt and River James Moser of Fleetwood. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Joshua Boles officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church Youth Group, 7035 Franklin Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To send flowers to the family of John Moser, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Interment
Saturday, March 14, 2020
3:00PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2730 Peters Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Load entries