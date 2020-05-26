January 30, 1922 - May 22, 2020 Mr. Fred Dean Moser, age 98, of Lewisville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Brookdale in Winston-Salem. He was born January 30, 1922 in Lewisville to the late Jasper Howard Moser and Sallie Dull Moser. He was proceeded in death by siblings, Ralph, Josephine, Allen, Mildred, Elizabeth, Howard and Horace. He is survived by two nephews, Allen Moser (Janice) and Robert Moser (Linda), one great-niece, Debbie Hamilton and great-great-nephews, nieces and cousins. He was the oldest member of Lewisville United Methodist Church, graduate of Lewisville School class of 1939 and had retired from Thomasville Industries. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 by Rev. Tom Albert at Lewisville United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville United Methodist Church Building Fund, 6290 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

