July 30, 1967 - March 8, 2020 Mr. Brian Keith Moser, 52, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Brian was born July 30, 1967 in Forsyth County to Keith and Elaine Welch Moser. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing the drums, and coaching little league baseball. Brian was a very loving and caring person with a huge heart. In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ralph Welch. He is survived by his mother, Elaine Welch Moser Smith and husband Tom; daughter, Brittany Moser; godsons, Alexzander and Taylor MacFarlane; life partner and best friend, Dayna MacFarlane; sister, Kym M. Blalock and husband Gary; nieces and nephews, Lyndsey, Brooks, Nathan, and Faith Blalock; grandmother, Marjorie Welch; aunts and uncles, Phyllis and David Welborn, Ralph and Lucy Welch, Trish and Bobby Todd, and Marie Foster; and numerous cousins. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel with Pastor Gary Blalock officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday evening at Gentry Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for Alex and Taylor that will be available at Allegacy Credit Union. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

