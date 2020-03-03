Moser, Betty Jean November 17, 1930 - March 2, 2020 King, NC Betty Jean Smith Moser, 89, of King, NC went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. Betty was born November 17, 1930 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Q. Lee "Fat" and Della I. Smith. She was the wife of the late Johnny Kirby Moser for sixty-four years. She was an active member of First Christian Church of King, and it was her joy to serve on the Missions Committee. She worked eighteen years serving as an aide and in the administrative offices of Granville County, Caswell County and King school systems. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Hackler, a son Craig Moser, a sister, Barbara Zimmerman, and two brothers: Wayne Smith and James "Smitty" Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren: Melissa Moser Carico (Brian), Matthew Hackler (Lynn), and Darin Patterson (Tara), one brother, Joseph R. Smith, seven great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Gail Moser, a former son-in-law, Mark Hackler, and several special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at First Christian Church of King with Pastors Glenn Van Meter and Peter Cain officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service, in the fellowship hall. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Mrs. Moser will lie in state from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM in the church sanctuary, prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church Cemetery Fund or Missions Fund: 625 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC 27021 or to the American Heart Association: P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Jean Smith Moser. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

To send flowers to the family of Betty Moser, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 4
Lie instate
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
First Christian Church
625 Meadowbrook Dr.
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Lie instate begins.
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
5:00PM
First Christian Church
625 Meadowbrook Dr.
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 4
Interment following funeral service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
12:00AM
First Christian Church Cemetery
625 Meadowbrook Dr.
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Interment following funeral service begins.

Tags

Load entries