January 13, 1940 - July 17, 2019 Mrs. Barbara Eloise Sprinkle Moser, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence in King. Barbara was born January 13, 1940 to Lula Hazel Stokes Sprinkle and Clyde Edward Sprinkle in Forsyth County. She was a longtime member of Lewisville United Methodist Church and the LUMC Womens group. She was highly involved in the community by serving in various positions of The Rebekahs, Red Hat Society, Lewisville Historical Society, the North Carolina Eye Bank and many other groups. Family, friends and bridge games were just a few of the joys in her life. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lewisville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ivan Peden officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Ryan Moser; daughter, Mellyn Michelle Moser Myers; sisters, Patricia Sellers, and Clydene Sparks (Wayne); and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, W.H. Moser and Hilda Ryan Moser. Surviving are her grandson, Jonathan Adam Albright; nieces, Renee Inman (Don), Kristen Sparks, Sherri Sparks, Kelly Sellers (fiancé, Will Russell); nephew, Brian Sellers (fiancé, Jessica Frost); niece, Kimberly Sellers (fiancé, Kenneth Graves); sister-in-law, Janet Hancock of Advance; and brother-in-law, Bill Moser (Diane) of Advance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Amber Lynn Burchette, a driver at Bowman Gray, was arrested Saturday at the track. She appeared in court on Monday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately