January 13, 1940 - July 17, 2019 Mrs. Barbara Eloise Sprinkle Moser, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence in King. Barbara was born January 13, 1940 to Lula Hazel Stokes Sprinkle and Clyde Edward Sprinkle in Forsyth County. She was a longtime member of Lewisville United Methodist Church and the LUMC Womens group. She was highly involved in the community by serving in various positions of The Rebekahs, Red Hat Society, Lewisville Historical Society, the North Carolina Eye Bank and many other groups. Family, friends and bridge games were just a few of the joys in her life. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Lewisville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ivan Peden officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Ryan Moser; daughter, Mellyn Michelle Moser Myers; sisters, Patricia Sellers, and Clydene Sparks (Wayne); and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, W.H. Moser and Hilda Ryan Moser. Surviving are her grandson, Jonathan Adam Albright; nieces, Renee Inman (Don), Kristen Sparks, Sherri Sparks, Kelly Sellers (fiancé, Will Russell); nephew, Brian Sellers (fiancé, Jessica Frost); niece, Kimberly Sellers (fiancé, Kenneth Graves); sister-in-law, Janet Hancock of Advance; and brother-in-law, Bill Moser (Diane) of Advance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

