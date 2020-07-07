February 2, 1944 - July 5, 2020 Mr. Roy Leon Morrison, Sr., 76, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 2, 1944, in Surry County, to the late Lee Roy and Frances Stevens Morrison. Mr. Morrison retired from North Carolina Granite Corporation and was a faithful member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Roy had a love for sports, and he coached local little league teams in baseball and basketball at Reeves Community Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Thompson Morrison; a son and daughter-in-law, Roy Leon Morrison, Jr. and Laura Morrison; a granddaughter, Abrielle "Abby" Morrison; a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Randy Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morrison was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Cottrell; and a brother, Willie Pete Morrison. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Flat Rock Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Being mindful of social distancing rules, the family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Northern Regional Hospital and the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030

