February 2, 1944 - July 5, 2020 Mr. Roy Leon Morrison, Sr., 76, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 2, 1944, in Surry County, to the late Lee Roy and Frances Stevens Morrison. Mr. Morrison retired from North Carolina Granite Corporation and was a faithful member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Roy had a love for sports, and he coached local little league teams in baseball and basketball at Reeves Community Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Thompson Morrison; a son and daughter-in-law, Roy Leon Morrison, Jr. and Laura Morrison; a granddaughter, Abrielle "Abby" Morrison; a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Randy Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Morrison was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Cottrell; and a brother, Willie Pete Morrison. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Flat Rock Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Being mindful of social distancing rules, the family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Northern Regional Hospital and the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
1313 East Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
2:00PM
1313 East Pine Street
Mount Airy, NC 27030
Tags
Most Popular
-
Ask SAM: Why are Harris Teeter and Lowes not enforcing mask requirement?
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
George Williams, the legendary St. Augustine's track and field coach, is fired
-
Shore, Chad Raynard
-
Protesters blocking roads could be arrested, say police
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately