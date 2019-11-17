Morrison, Paul Vance age 77 - November 14, 2019 Paul Vance Morrison, 77, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Morrison was born in Washington, D.C. to Andrew N. Morrison and Fay Vance Morrison, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a young daughter, Mary Catherine. Mr. Morrison grew up in Vienna, VA, graduated from Fairfax High School and attended Virginia Tech. He was most recently retired from the 3M Company and enjoyed volunteering at Sunnyside Ministries. Mr. Morrison is survived by his son Paul, II (Adrienne), daughters Julie Clowdis (Mike) and Lori Robins; sister Marjorie Morrison (Mark Rosenbaum), twin brother Wayne (Barbara Raine); grandchildren Cooper, Maya, Chloe, Kaitlyn, and Luke, and great-grandchild Lottie, in addition to nephews Daniel (Jearica) and Michael Rosenbaum. He is also survived by his special friend, Candance Hammack. A memorial service and burial will be held at the Friedberg Moravian Church on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 2 P.M. with visitation from 1 to 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately