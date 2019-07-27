January 11, 1949 - July 26, 2019 Linda Gail Kepley Morrison, age 70, of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Welcome with Pastor Mark Blair officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Saturday at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington. Mrs. Morrison was born in Davidson County on January 11, 1949 to Ila Lillian Kepley. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Welcome. Linda graduated from RCCC with her LPN and furthered her education at DCCC by obtaining an associate degree in Nursing. She started her career at the Golden Age Nursing Home as a CNA and transitioned to Davidson Nursing Home as an LPN and later worked her way up to the Director of Nursing. She then worked for Lexington Health Care Center as DON, advancing to Nursing Home Administrator. Linda then retired following a 40 year nursing career with a lifetime of care dedicated to others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her memory will be cherished forevermore. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ila Lillian Kepley; her two sisters, Marie Kepley Hilliard and Emma Jean Kepley. Surviving are her loving husband of 37 years, Larry Dean Morrison, Funeral Director with Davidson Funeral Home; her son, Thomas David Trivette, Jr. (Tamara) of Lexington; her two daughters, Angela Morrison Koontz (Tony) and Dawn Morrison Jenkins (Jeff) all of Lexington; a sister, Martha Kepley Hill of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Kierra Oles, Jake Trivette, Tonya Kelsey (Michael), Jason Koontz (Elainia), Ericka Milner (Chad), Matthew Jernigan (Chelsea), Seth Stephens (Brittany), Luke Stephens and Jenna Jenkins; ten great-grandchildren; and two special great-grandchildren, Brooks and Harrison Jernigan. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Welcome at 404 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, NC 27295. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Davidson County as well as her caretakers, Kayla Wallace, Meghan Stover, Becky Burchette, Betty Hardin and Teresa Simmons. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
