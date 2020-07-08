May 9, 1924 - July 4, 2020 Mrs. Alberta Stubbs Morrison passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born in Red Springs, NC on May 9, 1924 to the late Julius and Aggie Williams Stubbs. Mrs. Morrison was educated in Carthage, NC. She gave over 44 years of dedicated service to National Linen Company. She co-founded the Silver Tones Gospel Singers, The Prayer Band and The Winston-Salem Voices for Jesus. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morrison was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.B. Morrison, all of her ten siblings and her son, Willie Morrison. Surviving are her children: James "JD" (Delores) Morrison, Bertha (Rembert) Reaves of Oklahoma City, OK, Marilyn Brown, George (Sandra) Morrison and Collin (Wanda) Morrison; fifty-nine grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Morrison may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Alberta Morrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries