Asheboro - Timothy Landon Morris, 59, passed away January 13, 2020. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Salem Funeral Home on Main St. Service details at www.salemfh.com.

Service information

Jan 26
Memorial Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
