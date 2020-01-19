Asheboro - Timothy Landon Morris, 59, passed away January 13, 2020. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Salem Funeral Home on Main St. Service details at www.salemfh.com.
Morris, Timothy Landon
