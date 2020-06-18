September 10, 1931 - June 17, 2020 Robert Allen Morris (88) of Winston-Salem, NC, formerly of Louisville, KY passed away June 17, 2020 at the Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home. Robert was born in Cordele, Georgia to Gilbert and Viola Morris and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA. He enlisted in the US Army in 1949 and served three years with the 101st Airborne Division Band. Enjoying a lifetime love of music, Robert was Band Director for Mathews High School in Virginia before he enlisted in the Army. He was also a Cantor for Louisville's St. Gabriel Catholic Church, a square dance caller and instructor, and owner of the former Louisville-based, E&B Music Store. A 32-year employee of Griffin & Company, he retired in 1990. Robert had a great sense of humor, loved to fish, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen Morris, Robert is survived by his children, Cathy Peden and Janet Morris (Winston-Salem, NC), Steven Morris (Sevigne) (Richmond, VA), and James Morris (Faye) (Louisville, KY); his grandchildren, Brian Morris, Amy Foor, and Daniel Peden (Winston-Salem, NC), Eric Peden, (Durham, NC), Mark Mooradian (Philadelphia, PA), and Jonathan, Ashley, Douglas, Nicholas, and Jennifer Morris (Louisville KY); his great-grandchildren, Gabriel Morris (Louisville, KY) and Luke Foor (Winston-Salem, NC); and his sisters Patricia McIntosh (Suffolk, VA) and Elizabeth (Betty) Jackson (Chesapeake, VA). A private graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 22, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, Louisville, KY. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Robert's name to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC

