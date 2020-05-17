June 27, 1943 - May 13, 2020 Mrs. Judy Gail Hancock Morris, age 76 of Clemmons, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mrs. Morris was recently retired from Wake Forest Baptist Health as an ER Nurse and Nurse Anesthetist. She will be truly missed by her husband of 43 years, Reuben Franklin Morris, Jr. and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private services for the family were held. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

