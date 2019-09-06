April 19, 1954 - September 3, 2019 Camille Lyn Blackburn Morris passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Jefferson, NC on April 19, 1954 to Patsy Carolyn Badger Blackburn and William Boyd Blackburn. Camille is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Douglas Lord Morris; their sons Ryan and David Morris; Ryan's wife Lisa Morris and their children (and Camille's very dear grandchildren) Kay, Carly, and Blake Morris; her sister, Emily Blackburn Jackson and husband Charlie Jackson; and numerous cousins, aunts, friends, her special JUG Club and Birthday Gang, Kathy Motsinger, and sweet dog, Buddy. Camille's career was advocating and working for exceptional children and the last 15 years of her career, she served as an exceptional children administrator for Forsyth County Schools. Camille loved her life, her husband, and thoroughly enjoyed retirement. She was proud of her lovely home and her wonderful neighbors. Camille was an avid reader and was especially fond of children's literature. She never met a dog she didn't like (and particularly loved pugs). Other Camille favorites include: monthly JUG Club gatherings, hydrangeas, a good tomato, cool temperatures, Christmas, Easter, celebrating birthdays, the mountains, crafting, Seagrove pottery, shoes, swimming, and her grandchildren. A memorial service in celebration of Camille's life will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church on W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Greensboro Hospice or other hospice organization is appreciated. Special thanks to Greensboro Hospice, for the wonderful care they provided; her primary care physician Dr. Aimee Lischke; her night nurse, Gina Coghlan; and the loving care provided by her husband Doug. Triad Cremation & Funeral Services 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407

